H2 MEET Committee Hosts the Korea Pavilion in the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 to Facilitate Hydrogen Industry Exchange
The Committee Hosts Korea Pavilion with 15 Companies to promote EU-Korean hydrogen exchanges, business opportunities, and 'H2 MEET 2024' at KINTEX, Sep 25-27.SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The H2 MEET Organizing Committee (chaired by Nam-Hoon Kang, who also serves as the President of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Industry Association) announced its participation in the 'World Hydrogen Summit 2024 (WHS 2024)', to take place at Rotterdam Ahoy from May 13 to 15.
Hosted by the UK's Sustainable Energy Council (SEC), the WHS is the Netherlands' largest hydrogen industry B2B exhibition. This year, it will feature approximately 400 enterprises and institutions from around the globe, all active in the hydrogen value chain.
The Committee, in collaboration with the Korea Environmental Industry Association and KOTRA, will establish the Korea Pavilion featuring 15 South Korean hydrogen-related businesses and organizations.
The exhibition aims to showcase the trends of the hydrogen industry within the EU region. The Committee plans to set up and operate a promotional booth to facilitate the exchange in the hydrogen industry. In partnership with Kotra, it will also organize business meetings with stakeholders from the Netherlands, Finland, and Sweden. On the morning of May 15, a 'Korea-Netherlands Hydrogen Industry Seminar' will be hosted with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The seminar will include presentations on Korea's hydrogen industry by Chairman Nam-Hoon KANG and the Ulsan Free Economic Zone Authority and discussions on company-specific hydrogen strategies by leading Korean companies such as Hyundai Motors and Doosan Fuel Cell.
Chairman Nam-Hoon Kang remarked, "As the world shifts rapidly towards a low-carbon, hydrogen-based economy in response to climate change, our participation in this exhibition provides an opportunity to assess the current state of the global hydrogen industry and explore avenues for global collaboration across the entire hydrogen value chain. Although Korea has developed robust capabilities in hydrogen utilization, it remains competitively weaker in other aspects of the industry compared to the EU and other leading hydrogen nations. Our efforts will focus on supporting the entrance of Korean hydrogen-specialized companies into the European market and enhancing global networking, thereby elevating the Korean hydrogen industry's presence on the international stage."
Korea's largest hydrogen industry exhibition and convention, the 2024 H2 MEET, will be held from September 25 to 27 at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
