eWeLink CAST Implements Smart Home Hub to iPad and Android Tablets
Matter is a unified smart home standard backed by major tech companies. With the eWeLink CAST app, users can control and automate supported third-party devices within the eWeLink platform.
eWeLink introduces Matter Hub support for iPads, aligning it with its existing Android availability with more features.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eWeLink, a notable smart home platform, demonstrated its innovation, the eWeLink CAST app, and how it extends the utility of iPad and Android tablets.
With Apple’s recent announcement of its newest iPad series, equipped with cutting-edge chipsets and new OLED displays, more retired tablets will be left unused at home.
eWeLink has offered options to reuse these old tablets to serve as a smart home dashboard with the eWeLink CAST app.
And the firm has moved further, integrating Matter features into the app. The Matter Hub feature was initially introduced as a beta feature for Android tablets in the earlier released eWeLink CAST app v2.0. It would allow users to connect a wide array of smart devices from brands such as IKEA and Philips Hue directly from tablets altogether.
With the upcoming eWeLink CAST app v2.1, the app will support more device types and is to be available to iPad users.
The Matter hub by eWeLink brings unique offerings and changes how users interact with their smart home, enabling them to automate, control, and organize Matter devices, including lights and on/off units, and soon, sensors and stateless switches without the need for extra hub hardware.
The app also connects smart devices to the cloud, bringing them to the eWeLink smart home AIoT platform. It grants users remote access and control over their home devices, thus enriching the smart home experience.
Designed with a user-friendly and customizable interface, the eWeLink CAST app is optimized for larger screens and will soon feature a dark mode for enhanced accessibility and readability. The upcoming dark mode is also OLED-friendly, adopting pure black in certain design elements to reduce battery consumption for tablets like the new iPad Pro.
Packed with eWeLink Advanced Plan, the Matter hub feature in the eWeLink CAST app brings additional value to users’ devices, like the eWeLink Camera app which turns old phones into webcams.
For more details on the eWeLink CAST’s capabilities and its integration with various devices, visit here.
About eWeLink
eWeLink stands at the forefront of the global smart home industry, dedicated to seamlessly integrating various smart home devices to offer users an effortless smart home experience. Its AIoT platform is known for its broad compatibility, enabling it to work alongside a vast array of voice assistants and smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, AliGenie, DuerOS, IFTTT, and numerous others. This extensive interoperability allows users to effortlessly link and manage eWeLink-supported devices across different ecosystems.
CoolKit (Shenzhen CoolKit Technology Co., Ltd.) is the holder of eWeLink, a company renowned for providing comprehensive smart home solutions that include cutting-edge hardware, embedded software development, optimized production processes, thorough testing, and continuous enhancement of features. As a pioneer in the AIoT industry, CoolKit is committed to speeding up the development and launch of AIoT products for OEM partners. By offering an efficient and cost-effective strategy, CoolKit successfully addresses the common challenges faced in product development and market introduction, ensuring fast and efficient access to the market for its partners.
Brand: eWeLink
Website: https://ewelink.cc/
Email: BD@coolkit.cn
Location: 5th, Floor, Building A, International Import Expo Hall, NO.663 BuLong Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, GD, China
