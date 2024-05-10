The 2024 iLuxury Awards Officially Unveils the Grand Winners for Season 1: A Dazzling Display of Opulence & Elegance

2024 iLuxury Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 iLuxury Awards S2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the iLuxury Awards proudly reveal the distinguished winners for its first season in 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the iLuxury Awards proudly reveal the distinguished winners for its first season in 2024, setting the golden standard for excellence and reflecting the purest form of luxury. This esteemed international luxury award celebrates top-tier luxury excellence globally, recognizing the story, the craftsmanship, and the vision behind each masterpiece.

This season, the award witnessed hundreds of bespoke entries worldwide, from countries like the United States, Qatar, Greece, Germany, China, Japan, United Kingdom, and several others, recognizing only the best luxury brands, designs, products and services globally.

iLuxury Awards Grand Winners of Season 1

In a celebration of elegance and innovation, the iLuxury Awards has unveiled the premier winners of its first season, honoring those who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the luxury sector. This elite list includes names like BV Arquitectura, Mohanad Barakat, Solloshi Ltd., The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., Mayer Hasbani / Milk Life Investments, Broadstone Risks, and more. Each entity has been recognized for their revolutionary work in transforming the landscape of luxury, setting new benchmarks of excellence and sophistication in the industry.

Visit the official iLuxury Awards website to view the complete list of winners: https://iluxuryawards.com/.

"I am truly captivated by the extraordinary potential that permeates the worldwide luxury community. The distinguished winners today have exemplified not only creativity, but also exceptional craftsmanship, and commitment necessary to ascend to the top of this industry," declared Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I would also like to extend the deepest gratitude to our prestigious group of jurors, who have made every effort to setting new standards and inspiring others to dream bigger.”

Grand Jury Panel

The iLuxury Awards is privileged to collaborate with a board of jurors composed of professionals and honorary individuals from across the globe. With profound expertise in their respective fields, these experts uphold the integrity of blind judging, ensuring that only the most outstanding entries are celebrated for their exceptional achievements. This distinguished panel includes notable figures such as Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland), Tiago Russo (Portugal), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Pal Pang (United Kingdom), Erwin Hawawinata (Indonesia), and many more.

"Our core mission is to elevate the status symbol of luxury to the absolute peak. We are committed to overcome any boundaries, and go beyond what is thought to be the limits,” said Thomas. “It is this unwavering dedication to excellence that positions the iLuxury Awards to embrace the new and exciting shifts that showcase how the extraordinaries craft indelible brand legacies, heritage, and value.”

The iLuxury Awards officially announces the opening of Season 2 for its 2024 competition, calling upon participation from luxury connoisseurs globally. The Early Bird Deadline is set for June 5, 2024, with submissions welcomed until the Final Extension Deadline on September 11, 2024. The complete list of winners will be officially announced on November 1, 2024.

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards celebrates the pinnacle of luxury across various industries, encompassing iconic brands, exquisite design, elite properties, unparalleled hospitality, F&B, services, cutting-edge tech & gadgets, and everything in between. Recognizing excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and exclusivity, the award honors the brands, products and services that define luxury in the modern era.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

