2025 TITAN Property Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced: Celebrating Excellence in Global Property Design & Development

The TITAN Property Awards has announced the winners of Season 2 for its 2025 competition, honoring outstanding achievements in property design and development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Property Awards has announced the winners of Season 2 for its 2025 competition, honoring outstanding achievements in property design, architecture, interior design, and property development. This year’s award recognizes entries that have evolved across residential, commercial, hospitality, landscape, and mixed-use developments, demonstrating how design continues to shape modern living and the built environment worldwide.

Global Participation

The competition attracted thousands of submissions from more than 35 countries, featuring projects such as residential developments, high-rise architecture, commercial properties, hotels and resorts, and real estate marketing. This global participation strengthens its reputation as one of the leading international property and architecture award programs.

2025 Category Winners of the Year & Featured Winners: Season 2

Positioned as the highest honors in their fields, the Category Winners of the Year are recognized as the highest scoring entries, showcasing design quality and industry leadership across key disciplines:

1. Interior Design of the Year – GAOSU REAL ESTATE BEAUTIFUL FUTURE (EXHIBITION CENTER) by Shenzhen Das Design Co., Ltd.

2. Architecture of the Year – Sobha One by PNC Architects

3. Landscape Design of the Year – Hangzhou Golden Waves by ZSD

In addition to the Category Winners of the Year, several outstanding projects are also recognized for their distinguishability in design excellence, sustainability, and innovation to the property sector. These featured winners include Sichuan Neo-Green Real Estate Co., Ltd., SRD DESIGN, 31.DESIGN, YHDQ Deaign, CLV.DESIGN, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, METROPOLITAN DESIGN, and more.

They set leading examples of the creativity and expertise driving the property sector today, with each win adding to the broader narrative of property excellence celebrated this season. The full list of award winners can be found here: https://thepropertyawards.com/.

Judging Panel

Entries were evaluated by an international jury panel of architects, interior designers, developers, and property professionals, including Lichen Ding (China), Christina Kuo (Canada), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), James Liang (China), and many more. Judging criteria included innovation and uniqueness, form and clarity, function, quality, as well as sustainability, ensuring that each winner reflects genuine achievement in property design and development.

“Great property design extends beyond aesthetics, as it influences how communities grow and how people connect with the spaces around them,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “The winners of this season reflect that impact, marking their recognition as an important chapter not only in the award, but also the global design and property industries.”

2026 TITAN Property Awards – Call for Entries

Submissions for the 2026 TITAN Property Awards are now open. Early Bird entries close on December 17, 2025, with submissions being accepted until March 18, 2026. Winners will be announced on May 15, 2026. Property designers, architects, developers, real estate professionals, and interior designers are invited to submit their projects for this prestigious recognition.

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards is an international property and real estate design competition that recognizes excellence across architecture, interior design, landscape, lighting design, and property development. The award recognizes designs that raise the standard of the built environment and celebrates projects shaping the global property industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

