Season 2 Winners Honored at the 2025 NY Product and Architectural Design Awards, Celebrating Design Excellence

2025 NY Product Design Awards Season 2 Full Results Announced 2025 NY Architectural Design Awards Season 2 Full Results Announced 2026 NY Product Design Awards Call for Entries 2026 NY Architectural Design Awards Call for Entries

The 2025 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards have officially announced the winners of the Season 2 competition.

The achievements of our winners highlight how design today goes beyond form, addressing sustainability, usability, and cultural relevance.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the 2025 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards have officially announced the winners of their Season 2 competition, celebrating groundbreaking achievements in product, architectural, and interior design worldwide.

With more than 2,200 entries received globally, the NY Design Awards continue to serve as premier international design awards platforms, where innovation, creativity, and design excellence are recognized. Open to professionals, studios, brands, and emerging designers, the programs honor a wide spectrum of achievement across disciplines, showcasing work that creates a lasting impact on industry and society.

2025 Design and Designer of the Year

The NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards proudly present this season’s highest distinctions — Design of the Year and Designer of the Year. These titles recognize visionary ingenuity and exceptional craft, representing the pinnacle of achievement in modern design:

1. Product Design of the Year

• The World’s First Mushroom Coffin by Loop Biotech, Netherlands (Season 1)

• MAZDA EZ-60 by Changan Mazda Automobile. Co., Ltd., China (Season 2)

2. Product Designer of the Year

• HP Z Captis by HP Inc., United States (Season 1)

3. Residential Architectural Design of the Year

• GOLDEN ISLAND by HZS Design Holding Company Limited, China (Season 1)

• ONE SWAN BAY by Guangzhou Deheng Qinxin Industry Operation Management Co. Ltd, China (Season 2)

4. Commercial Architecture Design of the Year

• BEIJING TANGIM by HZS Design Holding Company Limited, China (Season 2)

5. Institutional Architecture Design of the Year

• ELEGANT FORTUNE by HZS Design Holding Company Limited, China (Season 2)

6. Cultural Architecture Design of the Year

• Tension Instrument by Studio Lihan, Czech Republic (Season 1)

• Archer Music Hall by Live Nation/Blueprint Studio, United States (Season 2)

7. Interior Design of the Year

• Starlite by Bells + Whistles, United States (Season 2)

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• Anji -Kangshan “City Mystery Box” by HThe Design Institute of Landscape& Architecture China Academy of Art Co., Ltd., China (Season 2)

Global Participation & International Brands

This season welcomed submissions from both renowned companies and emerging designers, featuring projects from R&CPMK, The Splash Lab, Baidu Times Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Fog & Apple, Geely Automobile Research Institute (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., Fila Sports Co., Ltd., M&A CREATIVE AGENCY, and CASETiFY.

Additionally, designs created for clients such as Deutsche Telekom, TikTok Creator, Infinite Machine, Altas Quintas, and Wolf-Gordon underscored the awards’ reputation as a global benchmark in product and architectural design excellence.

For the complete list of 2025 NY Design Awards winners, visit:

NY Product Design Awards: https://nydesignawards.com/winner.php

NY Architectural Design Awards: https://nyarchitectureawards.com/winner.php

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

Entries were evaluated by a distinguished international jury through a blind judging process, ensuring impartiality and merit-based recognition. Jury members included: Alexandre Collares (Ogilvy Australia), Ram Nikhil Dodda (Amazon), Yafei Zhang (Kohn Pedersen Fox; Kean University), Joon Kwon (LR Seoul), Vasil Velchev (Ideal Standard International NV), and Jeremy Smith (Irving Smith Architects), whose insights helped set the season’s standard of excellence.

“The achievements of our winners highlight how design today goes beyond form, addressing sustainability, usability, and cultural relevance,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Their work embodies ingenuity and impact, setting benchmarks that reflect where the industry is headed and inspiring the next generation of designers worldwide.”

2026 NY Design Awards: Call for Entries

The 2026 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards are now open for entries, inviting designers, brands, and studios worldwide to showcase exceptional work in product and architectural design. Early Bird submissions close on December 17, 2025, with the Final Extension deadline on March 18, 2026. Winners will be announced on May 15, 2026, highlighting the most impactful and exemplary works that set the standard for design today.

Submit now at the official websites:

NY Product Design Awards: https://nydesignawards.com

NY Architectural Design Awards: https://nyarchitectureawards.com

About NY Product Design Awards

The NY Product Design Awards honors outstanding product designs that improve everyday living through innovation, functionality, and aesthetics. The program provides a global platform for designers, brands, and studios whose work sets new standards in creativity, usability, and impact.

About NY Architectural Design Awards

The NY Architectural Design Awards celebrates architectural and interior design excellence that shapes how we live, work, and connect. From innovative spaces to enduring structures, the program recognizes projects that push boundaries and enrich the built environment through purposeful, human-centered design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements across multiple industries. As the organizer of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage excellence worldwide through industry-appropriate recognition platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.