Season 2 of the 2025 TITAN Business Awards Concludes, Celebrating the Achievements Redefining Business Success

The 2025 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 has ended, spotlighting winners for their entrepreneurial drive, corporate achievements, and global influence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2 has drawn to a close, spotlighting winners for their entrepreneurial drive, corporate achievements, and global influence. Together, the winners embody the transformative power of business to shape economies, industries, and communities worldwide.

Global Participation

This season attracted over 5,200 entries spanning 65 countries, underscoring the prestige and influence of the competition on the international stage. Covering industries such as technology, business solutions, marketing, and executive achievement, the submissions revealed how organizations — from emerging ventures to established enterprises — continue to transform the marketplace through strategic excellence and measurable impact.

Category Winners of the Year & Notable Business Professionals

Honored with the program’s highest distinction, the Category Winners of the Year embody the pinnacle of business excellence. Among them are:

1. Entrepreneur of the Year:

Season 1 – Jyoti Bansal (United States);

Season 2 – Nicola Mills (Australia);

2. Achievement of the Year:

Season 1 – ibex (United States);

Season 2 – Jani Hirvonen (United States);

3. Business Technology Solutions of the Year:

Season 2 – IntouchCX (Canada);

4. Company & Organization of the Year:

Season 1 – Schneider Electric North America (United States);

Season 2 – Savvy Games Group (Saudi Arabia);

5. Customer Experience of the Year:

Season 1 – Kristen Burrall (United States);

Season 2 – Customer FootPrint Center (Turkey);

6. Event of the Year:

Season 1 – MDLBEAST (Saudi Arabia);

Season 2 – Mastercard (United States);

7. Executives & Professionals of the Year:

Season 2 – Tommy Mello (United States);

8. Human Resources of the Year:

Season 2 – Enerjisa Enerji (Turkey);

9. Information Technology of the Year:

Season 1 – Amit Arora (United States);

Season 2 – The General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates);

10. Marketing of the Year:

Season 1 – Tata Consultancy Services (United Kingdom);

Season 2 – TCS (United States);

11. PR & Communications of the Year:

Season 2 – Adobe (United States);

12. Product & Services of the Year:

Season 1 – Xperi Inc. (United States);

13. Sustainability of the Year:

Season 2 – pladis (Turkey);

Participation of International Brands & Companies

The Season 2 winners reflect the strength and diversity of the business world today, with outstanding work from companies such as RHR International, CVS Health, Sierra Nevada Company, LLC., Milken Institute, City of Sydney Council, ROSHN GROUP, and many others.

The Jury & Evaluation Process Entries were evaluated by an esteemed panel of international professionals representing leading organizations, including Ali Asghar Mehdi Syed (Imprivata), Anand Santhanam (Amazon Web Services), Joel Sequeira (GBG IDology), Vineela Komandla (JP Morgan & Chase), and Sarita Badoni (Innominds). Their expertise ensured impartiality and credibility, with judging carried out under a blind evaluation process to guarantee fairness.

“To our winners, this recognition at the TITAN Business Awards affirms the excellence you have achieved and the legacy you are building,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Your work demonstrates how vision, integrity, and determination can transform challenges into lasting success.”

2026 TITAN Business Awards: Call for Entries

The 2026 TITAN Business Awards is now accepting entries, inviting organizations and professionals worldwide to showcase excellence in business achievement and leadership. Early Bird submissions close on December 17, 2025, followed by the Final Extension deadline on March 18, 2026. Winners will be revealed on May 15, 2026.

For entry details and submission guidelines, please visit the official website here: https://thetitanawards.com/

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

