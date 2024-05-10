Georgia Child Care Association Names Taisha Everett, The Learning Treehouse, '2024 Early Education Provider of the Year'
Georgia Governor proclaims May 10 Early Childhood Education Provider Appreciation Day
With more than 3,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children in the state, this recognition was hard earned and well deserved. "ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c6 serving as a voice of Georgia's licensed child care providers, is excited to announce Learning Treehouse Child Development Center, Toddler Lead Teacher Taisha Everett as the '2024 GCCA Early Education Provider of the Year.' The announcement was made in conjunction with a proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp and GCCA that recognizes May 10 as Early Education Provider Appreciation Day.

While training new staff with compassion and the expectation that they do their best, Everett’s leadership has been highly impactful since she joined Learning Treehouse Child Development Center in 2011. Everett is able to effectively navigate and overcome challenges with children while demonstrating patience and effective communication skills.
“Taisha is the true definition of an early childhood educator. She came to us as a young woman in 2011 with a passion for children,” Director of Treehouse Operations Jana Fox said. “She truly loves the children in her classroom and does the best for them each day. She is always working to better herself and her classroom environment for the benefit of the children and her co-teaching staff.”
The GCCA Early Education Provider of the Year award is given to a top early childhood education teacher or director who reflects high quality, affordable and accessible child care in the licensed early learning childcare industry. To be eligible for the award, recipients must 1) provide quality, affordable and accessible child care for parents; 2) ensure administrators and teachers have a thorough understanding of the state’s licensing requirements and provide meaningful training to improve quality; 3) and foster safe environments for children to learn, play and grow.
“Georgia Child Care Association is proud to honor Taisha Everett of The Learning Treehouse Child Development Center as our 2024 winner,” GCCA Interim CEO Jaime Rechkemmer said. “With more than 3,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children in the state, this recognition was hard earned and well deserved.”
2023 Provider of the Year Tierra James of Growing Room Child Development Center is proud to share this recognition with Everett. James joined Growing Room Child Development Centers in 2017.
“Congratulations to my fellow colleague, Taisha Everett, who has demonstrated attributes of excellence! This award from GCCA is such an honor for us all. It is really all about serving the children and the families,” James said. “Providing quality child care benefits everyone in the community at large and we are honored to do this important work.”
