MPD Investigating 2023 Assault as Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a 2023 assault case as a homicide following the death of a victim.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1800 block of 4th Street, Northeast, for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located three men who had been assaulted by a suspect using a shovel. All three men were transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing.

Responding officers located the suspect on scene and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 62-year-old Vincent Hemphill was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

On Monday, January 22, 2024, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries. The decedent has been identified as 81-year-old Charles Short of Clinton, MD.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, for the state of Maryland, conducted an autopsy. On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the Maryland OCME notified MPD that Short’s cause of death was determined to be complications from blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives will work with the United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade charges against Hemphill.

CCN: 23168245