MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block Langston Place, Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12:26 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 27-year-old Demarco Darrell Bates, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24053383

