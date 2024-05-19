MPD Searching for Suspects in Business Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a theft from a business.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a retail business in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Two suspects forcefully gained entry into a display case and obtained property. The suspects ran from the business and entered a vehicle operated by a third suspect and then fled the scene.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

CCN: 24074600

