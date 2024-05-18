MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Southeast shooting.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at approximately 4:01 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067021