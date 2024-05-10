Green Globe Certification Awarded to Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi
Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi is already working hard on its environmental, socioeconomic, cultural heritage and environmental projects.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi its first certification. Located in the Land of the Pharaohs and overlooking the majestic Nile River, Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi offers the highest level of comfort and luxury whilst providing welcoming friendly services. Although the hotel has only begun its sustainability journey, Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi is already working hard on its environmental, socioeconomic, cultural heritage, and environmental projects.
Green Purchasing
The hotel’s procurement policy supports brands and companies that prioritize sustainability and social responsibility. Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi gives preference to certified or eco-labelled goods such as food and beverage products, recycled or non-traditional paper, certified wood, cleaning products and chemicals produced by the Diversey company. Products made from sustainable materials with minimal packaging are also preferred while fuel-efficient vehicles are selected to minimize impacts and reduce carbon emissions.
Reducing Plastic Use
Plastic consumption has been reduced with the introduction of reusable bags, bottles and containers. The hotel avoids using single-use plastic items such as straws, utensils and plastic wrap and in their place environmentally friendly alternatives such as glass or stainless steel are used. In addition, the hotel follows a take-back policy where vegetable and fruit suppliers, and eggs suppliers deliver produce in reusable containers which are taken back and restocked.
Education and Advocacy
Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi has a dedicated Green Team comprised of members representing different hotel departments who develop and co-ordinate sustainability initiatives taking place within the hotel. The team create social and environmental campaigns aimed at increasing awareness about environmental issues and solutions. The Green Team also educates staff members and guests about the importance of sustainability and encourages them to adopt green practices. Holiday Inn & Suites Cairo Maadi also supports and engages with local organizations and new initiatives that are working toward a greener future.
Contact
Mirelle Nashaat
Marketing Manager
HOLIDAY INN & SUITES CAIRO MAADI
HOLIDAY INN CAIRO MAADI
29 Corniche El Nile, Maadi, 11431,
PO Box 217, Cairo
Egypt
T: +20 (2) 2526 0601 Ext: 1340
F: +20 (2) 2526 1133
M: +20 12 2672 2226
E: mirelle.nashaat@ihg.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn