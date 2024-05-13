Orange County Moving Company Breaks Down Storage Solutions and Offers Discount

Safe, convenient, secure storage for short- or long-term rental Vaults available now!

Terry Moving & Storage explains the differences between mover storage, self-storage, and portable on-demand storage; offers first month free for new customers.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches and the moving season gears up, individuals in and around Orange County, including surrounding cities like Corona and Chino Hills, are preparing for relocations that need temporary or long-term storage. The industry leaders at Terry Moving & Storage break down the available options, sharing which are suitable for different circumstances.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the three storage options:

Moving Storage

Moving storage services offer comprehensive solutions that ensure customer belongings are packed, wrapped, secured, and safe before, during, and after transition. Customers benefit from the expertise of seasoned movers who handle every aspect of the moving and storage process. In many instances, mover vaults are in the safest, most secure warehouses, free from insects and pests, and climate-controlled to keep belongings from being damaged by heat or humidity. Additionally, vault/s are easily accessible 24/7.

Self Storage

Self-storage facilities provide customers with rental units where they can store their belongings on their own terms. While self-storage offers flexibility and control over access to belongings, it requires customers to handle most of the work themselves, including packing, loading, and transportation. During the busy summer months, when it’s hot and time is limited, this DIY approach may prove to be more time-consuming and labor-intensive compared to the comprehensive services offered by moving storage providers like Terry Moving & Storage. Another thing to seriously consider is an increase in theft with self-storage units. In fact, over the last few years, there has been a spike in storage crimes — most being protected by a simple padlock where a criminal can easily take a crowbar to cut it open quickly and quietly.

Pods (Portable On-Demand Storage)

Pods are portable storage containers that are delivered to a customer's location, allowing them to load their belongings at their own pace. Once loaded, the container is picked up and transported to a storage facility or a new location. Pods offer the convenience of on-site loading, but they may have limited storage capacity and require adequate space for placement. Accessibility is either limited or restricted.

So which option is right for you?

“It really depends on what you are looking for, but I can tell you what sets Terry Moving & Storage apart. We offer free concierge-style access while your goods are in storage. Our facilities are climate-controlled, providing optimal conditions for preserving belongings, especially during the hot summer months. And, our customers can also rest assured that their belongings are in safe hands as our robust 24/7 security monitoring provides peace of mind, especially now, when concerns about theft and unauthorized access are heightened,” said Mark Terry, founder of Terry Moving & Storage.

“While there are several movers in California, we set ourselves apart with expertise, professionalism, impeccable customer service, and a few perks that others don’t offer. We have a first-month free promotion for new customers, and we provide free shrink wrap and other packing supplies to ensure that items are securely packed for transportation and storage, minimizing the risk of damage.”

As summer approaches and the demand for storage solutions surges, Terry Moving & Storage remains the top choice for individuals seeking a reliable, convenient, and efficient storage experience.

About Terry Moving & Storage

A trusted name in the moving industry for over 37 years, Terry Moving & Storage has provided top-notch services in Orange County and surrounding areas. The professional movers are committed to honesty, integrity, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Whether local or interstate moves, Terry Moving & Storage is the one-stop shop for all moving and storage needs.