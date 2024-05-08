Submit Release
Join FOAM’s Andy Feinstein for a ‘Second Sunday Cycling Tour’ of the Arcata Marsh May 12

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh board member and intrepid bicyclist Andy Feinstein will lead the monthly “Second Sunday Cycling Tour” of the Arcata Marsh on May 12. Meet at the Interpretive Center at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute, docent-led tour focusing on the “Three Ws of the Marsh”: wetlands, wildlife, and wastewater treatment. Andy plans to ride around the perimeter of the facility (not entering the Corp Yard), including the head works, treatment marshes, oxidation ponds, and enhancement marshes, while explaining their functions and relationships. Bring your own bike; all ages welcome. Heavy rain cancels. For more information, call the Interpretive Center at 707-826-2359.

