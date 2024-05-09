Submit Release
Mountain Folk Festival in Leggett on May 25th

This is a press release from the Mountain Folk Festival:

Happening Saturday May 25-Mountain Folk Festival at the Leggett Fire Station. FREE entrance, FREE parking, FREE KIDS activities, FREE MUSIC.  Good Vibes!!  Festivities begin with a parade at 10am. Grand Marshals Bob and Pam Braham. MUSIC noon until midnight. Fun for the whole family.  Over 30 Arts and Crafts booths, food featuring GIBBY’S Texas smoked brisket, KIDS ZONE with bounce house, Fire Department demonstrations, Axe throw, Logging competitions, Auction and more! Proceeds benefit the Leggett Volunteer  Fire  Department.  COME JOIN US at the Mountain Folk Festival!

