‘Photo Voice — Youth Perspectives on Alcohol and Other Drugs’: DHHS

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services:

The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Substance Use Prevention Program and the Humboldt County Office of Education’s (HCOE) Court and Community Schools present a month-long Photo Voice Exhibit at Los Bagels in Arcata.

The Photo Voice Exhibit will be displayed through Tuesday, June 4, at Los Bagels, 1061 I St., Arcata. Community members can visit the exhibit during their regular operating hours Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event is for all ages.

The Photo Voice Exhibit features posters completed by students at the HCOE Court and Community Educational Resource Center in Eureka. The students chose to work on projects that focus on substance use litter and other debris on or near their schools and in their communities. Concern and care for small children and the environment is a central theme of this poster collection. The posters have also been translated into Spanish by Public Health’s Translator-Interpreter.

For more information, call Public Health’s Substance Use Prevention Program at 707-268-2132 or email [email protected].