Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,376 in the last 365 days.

‘Photo Voice — Youth Perspectives on Alcohol and Other Drugs’: DHHS

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services:

Humboldt County Department of Health & (and) Human Services DHHSThe Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Substance Use Prevention Program and the Humboldt County Office of Education’s (HCOE) Court and Community Schools present a month-long Photo Voice Exhibit at Los Bagels in Arcata.

The Photo Voice Exhibit will be displayed through Tuesday, June 4, at Los Bagels, 1061 I St., Arcata. Community members can visit the exhibit during their regular operating hours Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.  This free event is for all ages.

The Photo Voice Exhibit features posters completed by students at the HCOE Court and Community Educational Resource Center in Eureka. The students chose to work on projects that focus on substance use litter and other debris on or near their schools and in their communities. Concern and care for small children and the environment is a central theme of this poster collection. The posters have also been translated into Spanish by Public Health’s Translator-Interpreter.

For more information, call Public Health’s Substance Use Prevention Program at 707-268-2132 or email [email protected].

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

‘Photo Voice — Youth Perspectives on Alcohol and Other Drugs’: DHHS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more