Two Brass Bands and A Tap Dancer at the Arcata Playhouse May 19th

This is a press release from Playhouse Arts:

Loud Neighbors

On Sunday, May 19th, the Arcata Playhouse unleashes “Streetwise,” an evening of horn and drum revelry with Bandemonium and Loud Neighbors. Bringing brass band music from the street to the Playhouse stage, these two groups will literally blow you away with jazz, funk, soul, world traditions, and just plain joy.

Loud Neighbors Brass Band is an eclectic group of musicians with an equally eclectic taste in music who share a mission of giving back to their community. They cover a wide variety of pop charts and some lesser known (but amazing nonetheless) songs that are guaranteed to have you dancing (and even singing) along!”

Bandemonium tunes take you around the world and down the block to experience musical traditions from Africa, South America, the Balkans. Americana, and original Humboldt grooves. Special guest, Miles Schmidt, adds his tap dance artistry to the mix.

Bandemonium will perform at the Arcata Playhouse on Sunday, May 19th at 7:30, with doors open thirty minutes before the show, at the Arcata Playhouse, 1251 9th St. Arcata. Tickets are $15, and are available online at playhousearts.org, or call 707-822-1575.