New Drop in Centre for Youth Opens in Regina

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 9, 2024

Youth in Regina have access to a new drop-in centre thanks to a partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, the Regina Youth Advisory Team, and the John Howard Society. The Ministry of Social Services is providing more than $165,000 in annualized funding to support the development and operation of the drop-in centre located at 1801 Toronto Street.

Furthering support for at-risk youth across the province, the provincial government announced $500,000 in new funding in 2024-25 to increase supports for youth transitioning from care to access housing, employment and educational opportunities. This service will be available for youth through partner organizations in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Regina.

"The Ministry of Social Services values youth voices as experts on their lived experiences," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We appreciate the guidance from all Youth Advisory Teams in creating and delivering services designed to support them in their transition to independence. I also thank the Regina Youth Advisory Team and John Howard Society for leading the creation of this drop-in centre that will assist young people well into the future."

The Minister joined representatives from the John Howard Society, and members of the Youth Advisory Team from across the province to celebrate the grand opening of the Regina drop-in centre.

"I feel that this drop-in centre will be a source of strength and belonging for the youth and people of our community who are in need of resources and support," Regina Youth Advisory Team member Hailey said. "I find that is more impactful, that it is led by youth who were in care of the system at one point."

This new, youth-driven service provides a safe space and improved access to a broad range of community social services for young people ages 12 and up. The program's objective is to support youth to enhance their quality of life through access to cultural programs, education and training programs, health programs, support and information.

"The youth drop-in centre is a necessity in our community," Regina Youth Advisory Team member Amy Louise said. "It is a place of safety, belonging, fun and of care."

"This drop-in centre is a great opportunity for youth to make and be part of a safe and supportive space/community," Regina Youth Advisory Team member Erielle said.

The Youth Advisory Teams are part of a comprehensive, multi-year youth engagement initiative to provide connections to an array of services directly supporting youth as they transition from care and build their independence. The provincial Youth Advisory Teams in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert are supported directly by the Ministry of Social Services in partnership with community organizations in the three urban areas.

The John Howard Society is a non-profit provincial organization that provides prevention, intervention, support services and advocacy for vulnerable individuals. They offer several programs and services to Regina's youth and their families to improve their quality of life, including outreach, housing, community connections, education and training support, and semi-independent living programming.

