Stuart “Stu” Schonfield: A Life Marked by Love and Connection

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stuart “Stu” Schonfield, who left us on February 1, 2024. Born in 1947, Stuart’s life was defined by a deep love for his family, a love of music and travel, and a strong commitment to his community.

He is survived by his dear daughters, Laurel and Johanna Schonfield, who were the pride and joy of his life. He was, regrettably, preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Schonfield, whose memory remained a guiding light throughout his years.

Stuart began his life journey in Los Angeles. He moved to the bustling Bay Area, in 1965, where he attended San Francisco State and began his first of many entrepreneurial pursuits, selling food on the UC Berkeley Campus. Stuart immersed himself among free thinkers and could be found at Joan Baez’s commune at times. Stuart was ahead of his time as he developed an interest in vegetarianism and health food. It was this interest in an alternative lifestyle, plus his business acumen, that led Stuart to Southern Humboldt County in the late 1960’s, where he and his partners opened the health food store Evergreen, (later Chautauqua health foods). It was also in Southern Humboldt that he met and married the love of his life, Mary, and began building their family, as part of the back to the land movement.

Stuart and Mary celebrated the birth of their daughters in 1977 and 1981. They stayed in Southern Humboldt, in the dome house they and friends built, living off the grid, until 2000. During this time, Stuart embarked on multiple business ventures, such as being one of the founding partners of Music for Little People and Earthbeat Records. He would later go on to work with David Katz, his best friend, at Alternative Energy Engineering. Stuart’s work ethic was unmatched, as he always worked two jobs to provide for his family. One such business was his food booth at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire, which Stuart ran for over 40 years. It was here he combined his love of business and family, working alongside his wife, daughters and often their friends.

Stuart and Mary eventually moved to Santa Cruz in 2009 to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.

Stuart will be remembered for his great sense of humor that comforted and delighted those around him. A doting grandfather, Stuart was deeply invested in his three granddaughters and fully embraced time spent with them. He was kind to all creatures great and small. His dog Miles, was his constant walking companion in the last years of his life.

Stuart’s life was punctuated with triumphs and lessons, but he considered his greatest accomplishment to be his children, whom he adored endlessly. The importance of family was the vital life lesson he imparted, and his legacy lives on through his daughters.

Stuart’s and Mary’s life will be celebrated on June 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM in Aptos. All who knew and loved them are welcome to join in honoring their memory and sharing stories of how Stuart and Mary touched their lives.

Please contact Laurel Schonfield for more information regarding this celebration of life at [email protected]. Information for the event can also be found here https://everloved.com/ life-of/stuart-schonfield/