Retired Del Norte County Sheriff G. Thomas Hopper
Information from the Facebook page of the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office:
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce Retired Del Norte County Sheriff G. Thomas Hopper passed away Tuesday May 7th at the age of 94. Sheriff Hopper served as the elected Sheriff of Del Norte County from 1977 to 1987. Prior to being elected Sheriff he began working for Del Norte County as a Deputy Sheriff in 1963. He was promoted to Chief Jailor in 1966 and then Undersheriff in 1967, where he stayed for 10 years until he was elected Sheriff ten years later. After his retirement he went on to become the Public Information Officer for Pelican Bay State Prison for many years. He and his wife Laraine were also very active with the local Elks Lodge. The Sheriff’s Office Flags will be flown at half-staff and Deputies will be wearing mourning bands in Sheriff Hopper’s honor.