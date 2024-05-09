Crafting History: Business School’s Terrazzo Tribute to Red Cedar River
TERRAZZO clads the grand staircase in the new Minskoff Pavilion at Michigan State's School of Business. Photos: David Laudadio
BRASS ART inlays in the terrazzo floor symbolize the geological movement of the nearby Red Cedar River.
Michigan State's Minskoff Pavilion terrazzo floor gains national recognition, the Michielutti Brothers netting a 2024 Honor Award for exceptional craftsmanship.
The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association recently honored the Michielutti Brothers of Eastpointe, Michigan, for their outstanding craftsmanship and artistry on the installation. The contractor received a 2024 Honor Award at the association’s annual convention on April 17 in Tucson. Established in 1959, Michielutti Brothers has been an NTMA member since 1995.
At the new building’s main entrance, brass art inlays of sea animals enhance the handcrafted floor. The design was created by New York artist Michelle Oka Doner, whose vision was to capture the geological movement of the Red Cedar River running behind the new teaching facility. She produced shells and sea animals in brass, which she then placed by hand on the floor with the aid of the terrazzo contractor. The inlays were then adhered to the floor, and the terrazzo, blended with aggregates of glass, mother-of-pearl, and river rock, was poured around them.
The understated design of the 27,000-square-foot epoxy terrazzo project in three colors is timeless and complements the architectural context of the 104,000-square-foot addition, reported the NTMA judges. Terrazzo is a durable, easily maintained finish that conserves resources long-term.
Dominating the three-story glass-enclosed atrium in the Minskoff Pavilion is a sweeping grand staircase crafted from precast terrazzo and meticulously detailed with stainless steel inserts. The angled staircase, accompanied by wooden bench seating, is a dynamic flourish in the light-filled space. Mirrored ceilings underneath pedestrian bridges over the atrium reflect the floor. Terrazzo expansion joints connect the new installation to terrazzo in the existing building, blending functionality with aesthetics.
The Minskoff Pavilion was designed by FTCH Architects of Lansing, Michigan, with interior design by LMN Architecture of Seattle. The general contractor was Clark Construction Company of Lansing.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material developed in 15th-century Italy, a descendant of the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
