MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are seeking the community’s assistance in locating the suspects in a robbery in Northwest.

On April 22, 2024, at 9 p.m., the victim reported while walking in the 2100 block of 13th Street, Northwest, a suspect initiated a conversation with him. The suspect then grabbed the victim while two other suspects began removing items from the victim’s pockets. The initial suspect who grabbed the victim then punched the victim in the face. All three suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/nnHUO-BIe-8