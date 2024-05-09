MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 29, 2024, to Monday, May 6, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 29, 2024, through Monday, May 6, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 29, 2024

A BB gun shotgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Woodley Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-064-214

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-064-398

A Kahr Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-064-565

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Juvan Julian Harris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-064-580

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Damani Lamont Carmon, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-064-646

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Norman Bernard Bruce, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Strangulation, Simple Assault, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-064-675

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Orren Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-064-775

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyzae Iracks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-064-818

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Matthew Justin Murphy, of Woodbridge, VA, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-064-822

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Michael Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Ressisitng Arrest, Attempt to Flee a Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-064-918

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 27th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Kevin Murray, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-065-009

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Oren Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Demani Moore, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-065-336

A Century Arms TP-9SA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Armand Maurice Williams, Sr., of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap/Injure a Person/Damage Property, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-065-399

A Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-065-426

Thursday, May 2, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Dominique Anthony Canty, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-065-518

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-065-766

A Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Raymond Tavarus Devese, of Northeast, D.C., and 47-year-old Randolph Nathaniel Bowman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-065-833

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Rodney Bennett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-065-941

A Mossberg S-5130 shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-065-946

Friday, May 3, 2024

A Hi-Point JCP-405 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of U Street & 15th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Umhara Kruma Tyler, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-066-101

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jaymon Shawn Franklin, of White Plains, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-066-122

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Charter Arms Undercover 38 .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Nico Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-066-498

A Smith & Wesson M&P .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Frank Alphonzo Burley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-066-559

A Kahr Arms CT9 9mm caliber handgun, a Century Arms Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle, a Kahr Arms CW6881 .45 caliber handgun, a Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Dontrell Carter, of Northeast, D.C., 18-year-old James Pheonix, III, of Southwest, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Christopher Lee Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-066-615

Saturday, May 4, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 18TH Street & N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Saqlain Saroya, of Windsor Mill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-066-716

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jordan Zachary Watson, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-066-752

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-066-832

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Joseph Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-066-976

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-067-017

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Butternut Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jerrod Boone, of Severn, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Counterfeit Tags, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-067-043

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old D’Rico Daquan Griffin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-067-175

Sunday, May 5, 2024

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 4000 block of Second Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-067-420

A Bushmaster .223 caliber assault rifle was recovered the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old James Andre Barron, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, Simple Assault, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside of a Home or Business, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-067-435

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Bay Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old John Taylor King, of Northeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-067-491

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 24-067-512

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Orlando Howard Hudson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-067-541

A Taurus TH-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Vernon McDonell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-067-578

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Bryan Erikson Serrano-Mancic, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-067-639

Monday, April 6, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Holmead Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Ovid Gabriel, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Leaving after Colliding, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. CCN: 24-068-222

A Kimber Classic 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Hartford Street & 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Hakeem Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discarding Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Bench Warrant, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-068-245

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###