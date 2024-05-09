Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspects in Northeast Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7:55 p.m., the victim was entering their vehicle at a gas station in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, when a suspect, who was brandishing a gun, approached the victim and demanded the car keys from the victim. The victim complied. Another suspect entered the vehicle, and both suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/27sEJj6eesA

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24065422

###

