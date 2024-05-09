MPD Arrests a Woman for a Burglary of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced the arrest of a woman who burglarized a business in Southeast.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 4:45 a.m., a woman forced entry into a business in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, causing the alarm to sound. The police were called to the location and arrested the woman as she was walking out of the business.

37-year-old Ebony Johnson-Bey of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN 24069399