URCSI Announces Strategic Partnership with Capital Q Ventures Inc.
URCSI is committed to community building and addressing the needs of the underserved property management market
We at Capital Q are thrilled to embark on this journey with URCSI. Their Property Management Platform not only showcases their innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to create impact.”MAITLAND, FL, 32751, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- URCSI, an innovative Canadian PropTech Company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Capital Q Ventures Inc., a leader in the alternative investment fund management industry. This partnership heralds a new chapter for URCSI, with Capital Q Business Development Company (BDC) taking a significant 5% equity stake and committing an additional $250,000. URCSI is benefiting from Capital Q Ventures' expertise in advising on the syndication and guidance of their seed funding round, underscoring a promising collaboration aimed at accelerating growth and innovation.
— Michael Quatrini, CEO - Capital Q Ventures Inc.
URCSI is committed to community building and addressing the needs of the underserved property management market in an industry crowded with traditional solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, URCSI enhances resident experiences while boosting profitability for property managers in high-density residential buildings. By facilitating seamless connections between residents, building management, and the surrounding community, URCSI not only enriches living experiences but also creates additional revenue streams for property managers.
"We are excited to secure this financial commitment from Capital Q Ventures Inc. and their Associates,” said Jennifer Mulholland, Founder of URCSI. “This strategic partnership brings valuable expertise and resources that will accelerate our growth and solidify our position as a leader in the property management software industry. Their support not only validates our mission but also strengthens our resolve to succeed. We're looking forward to a fruitful partnership and the remarkable journey that lies ahead."
Echoing the sentiment of collaboration and mutual growth, Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., shared, "We at Capital Q are thrilled to embark on this journey with URCSI. Their Property Management Platform not only showcases their innovative approach but also aligns with our commitment to nurturing ideas that have the potential to make a significant impact in the Worldwide Multifamily Industry. We're proud to support URCSI and eagerly anticipate the contributions they will make to their industry and beyond."
About URCSI
UR Concierge Services Inc. (URCSI) is dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance the lives of residents in high-density residential buildings, fostering connections between residents, building management, and the surrounding community. With a commitment to resident satisfaction, community health, and superior property management products, URCSI delivers class-leading services tailored to the needs of building owners, property managers, and residents.Visit URCSI (www.urcsi.com).
About Capital Q Ventures Inc.
Capital Q Ventures Inc. stands as a beacon of innovation in the alternative investment fund management sector, dedicated to balancing the success of its investors, entrepreneurs, and the communities it serves. Through its flagship, the Capital Q Business Development Company, Full Stack Venture Capital BDC, Capital Q Ventures Inc. is committed to fostering groundbreaking startups and providing high-risk-adjusted returns while upholding the highest standards of investor protection.
Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc.
+1 407-307-2277 ext. 302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok