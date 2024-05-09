Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,122 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Texas Woman Sentenced to Prison for 2023 Stabbing Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a San Antonio, Texas woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to charges in a 2023 stabbing death in Vermillion.

Chezayia Raniyah Liggins, 20, was sentenced Thursday in Clay County Circuit Court. She received a 15-year prison sentence on one count of Aggravated Assault and a 10-year prison sentence on one count of Second Degree Manslaughter. The sentences will be served consecutively. A 10-year sentence for a second count of Second Degree Manslaughter was suspended.

Liggins was charged in the July 30, 2023 stabbing death of 47-year-old Christopher Bartling of Vermillion.

The Vermillion Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Investigation (DCI) were in charge of the investigation.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office.

                                                               -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Texas Woman Sentenced to Prison for 2023 Stabbing Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more