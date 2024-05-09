VSP investigates deaths of two individuals in South Hero

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates deaths of two individuals in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vermont (Thursday, May 9, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found Thursday, May 9, 2024, outside a home in South Hero.

Police received a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday reporting the discovery of two bodies at a location on Kibbe Farm Road. The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department along with members of South Hero Rescue and the South Hero Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The men, ages 68 and 35, were pronounced dead on scene. The Sheriff’s Department subsequently requested assistance from the Vermont State Police.

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event involving individuals who knew each other. Everyone involved with this incident is believed to be accounted for at this time. No one is in custody. There is no threat to the public.

The scene on Kibbe Farm Road has been secured and will be processed for evidence. The bodies of the deceased men will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to confirm identity and to determine the cause and manner of death. VSP will release their identities following notification of relatives and continued investigation.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this case is in its earliest stages and involves members of VSP’s Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, and Victim Services Unit. The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito are providing assistance.

Anyone with information that could assist state police in this case should contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman will be available for an on-camera interview at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, 131 Community Lane.

The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -