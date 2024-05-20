Derby Barracks / DUI / Single Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 24A5002466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2024 @ 0412 Hours
STREET: Irish Hill Rd
TOWN: Lowell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 100
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aydan Church
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totalled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call of a single motor vehicle crash on Irish Hill Rd in the Town of Lowell. Troopers responded to the crash and identified the operator as Aydan Church (20) of Johnson, VT. Troopers observed Church display several signs of impairment and he was subsequently taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Church was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was released on a citation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7074549 T23 VSA 1081 (a)
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7074548 T23 VSA 1038
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 0830 hours
