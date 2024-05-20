Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A5002466                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2024 @ 0412 Hours

STREET: Irish Hill Rd

TOWN: Lowell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 100

WEATHER: Cloudy        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aydan Church

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totalled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call of a  single motor vehicle crash on Irish Hill Rd in the Town of Lowell.  Troopers responded to the crash and identified the operator as Aydan Church (20) of Johnson, VT.  Troopers observed Church display several signs of impairment and he was subsequently taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.  Church was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was released on a citation.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7074549 T23 VSA 1081 (a)

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7074548 T23 VSA 1038

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024     0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

