St Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robin Lane, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joshua Turner

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VICTIM: Brandy St. Peter

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Members of Vermont State police responded to 911 hang up call on May 18th 2024. It was found that Joshua Turner has active conditions of release to remain 300 feet away from the other occupant of the residence. On May 19th 2024, Turner was arrested and brought to the St Albans barracks for processing, he was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin Superior Court on May 20th 2024, at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 20th 2024/ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993