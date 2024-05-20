Submit Release
News Search

There were 165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,572 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                           

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robin Lane, Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Turner                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

VICTIM: Brandy St. Peter

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Members of Vermont State police responded to 911 hang up call on May 18th 2024. It was found that Joshua Turner has active conditions of release to remain 300 feet away from the other occupant of the residence. On May 19th 2024, Turner was arrested and brought to the St Albans barracks for processing, he was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin Superior Court on May 20th 2024, at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 20th 2024/ 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more