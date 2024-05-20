St Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003306
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Robin Lane, Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joshua Turner
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VICTIM: Brandy St. Peter
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Members of Vermont State police responded to 911 hang up call on May 18th 2024. It was found that Joshua Turner has active conditions of release to remain 300 feet away from the other occupant of the residence. On May 19th 2024, Turner was arrested and brought to the St Albans barracks for processing, he was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin Superior Court on May 20th 2024, at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 20th 2024/ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993