St Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003254
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/18/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: South End Road, North Hero, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Dylan Harris
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT
ACCUSED: Jared Harris
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/18/2024 at approximately 1500 hours dispatch received a report of a simple assault on South End Road in the town of North Hero. Further investigation revealed that Jared Harris and Dylan Harris were involved in a verbal and physical argument at the previously stated address. Jared Harris and Dylan Harris were issued a citation to appear in the Grand Isle Superior court on June 20th, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 20th, 2024 @0830 AM
COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N.A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
