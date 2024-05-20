Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                           

STATION: St Albans         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: South End Road, North Hero, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Harris                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT

 

ACCUSED: Jared Harris                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/18/2024 at approximately 1500 hours dispatch received a report of a simple assault on South End Road in the town of North Hero. Further investigation revealed that Jared Harris and Dylan Harris were involved in a verbal and physical argument at the previously stated address. Jared Harris and Dylan Harris were issued a citation to appear in the Grand Isle Superior court on June 20th, 2024 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 20th, 2024 @0830 AM           

COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N.A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

