St Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/18/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: South End Road, North Hero, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Dylan Harris

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT

ACCUSED: Jared Harris

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/18/2024 at approximately 1500 hours dispatch received a report of a simple assault on South End Road in the town of North Hero. Further investigation revealed that Jared Harris and Dylan Harris were involved in a verbal and physical argument at the previously stated address. Jared Harris and Dylan Harris were issued a citation to appear in the Grand Isle Superior court on June 20th, 2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 20th, 2024 @0830 AM

COURT: Grand Isle Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N.A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

