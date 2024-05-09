Jeffrey Hart of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. Named “Go To Lawyer” for Taxation

Jeffrey Hart, Partner, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Hart, a partner in Boston law firm Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C., has been named a 2024 “Go To Lawyer” for taxation in Massachusetts by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, the state’s leading legal industry publication. Hart is one of only 22 attorneys to receive this recognition. The attorneys selected for this honor were nominated by their colleagues and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. All are demonstrated leaders in the field of tax law.

In addition to the “Go To Lawyer” honor, Jeffrey Hart has been recognized as a Best Lawyer® for Tax Law for seven consecutive years, as well as a Massachusetts Super Lawyer, and was voted one of the Top 100 lawyers in Massachusetts for work with closely held businesses.

“Jeff has assisted me both personally and in my business for 30 years. I have no trouble saying he is simply the best. This is well deserved recognition,” said Gary Harnum, CEO and Co-Founder of Point2Point Global and a longtime firm client.

About Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. offices are in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Estate Planning & Administration, Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Taxation, Real Estate, Family Law, and Hospitality Law. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

