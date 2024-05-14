George W. Bush Military Aide “Navy Bob” To Release New Book for Leaders In All Industries

"Beyond the Sea" by Robert Roncska launches on June 11, 2024

Roncska blends exceptional military experience with a proven people-first perspective that provides executive leadership lessons for leaders in any career field

Navy Bob Roncska has the rare and powerful combination of leadership in the crucible of naval operations and business.” — Alden Philbrick, CEO and President of Oxford Finance

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During his nearly 30 years in the U.S. Navy, Captain Robert Roncska had several unique assignments giving him unique access and insight into elite leadership. From his experiences in command of nuclear submarine group and at The White House carrying the “football” for President George W. Bush, Roncscka gained expertise in building highly successful teams operating in high-visibility and high-risk environments. His unique outlook blends military precision and execution with compassionate understanding, which he terms “leading with love.”

As the commander of the USS Texas, a U.S. nuclear powered fast attack submarine, Roncska’s approach enabled him transform the Texas from its ranking as the worst among its peers to earning recognition as the best submarine in the U.S. Pacific Fleet in just two years. Roncska’s leadership revolutionized the team’s dispassionate culture, by forging an unbreakable bond of trust and establishing an unshakeable purpose to galvanize the crew.

Roncska’s work on the Texas inspired his upcoming book, “Beyond the Sea,” which also shares insights Roncska gained while working with other elite teams, including the U.S. Seals and at The White House as the Naval Aide to President George W. Bush, who nicknamed Roncska “Navy Bob.” Former Bush White House Press Secretary Dana Perino praises “Beyond the Sea” for capturing the love and principles exemplified by President and Mrs. Bush. Former Chief of Staff to Mrs. Laura Bush, Anita McBride, heralds “Beyond the Sea” saying, “[Navy Bob’s] heartfelt and beautifully written book reminds us that a good life is about service and caring for the well-being of others. I am delighted he has shared his lessons learned about different styles of leadership. His experiences will surely encourage readers to approach personal and professional decisions the way he did - with humility and courage and love."

“Beyond the Sea” demonstrates how leaders in any field can lead with love by applying Ronscka’s tactics of clearly articulating standards and establishing trust and purpose. Teams function better, Roncska says, when they have trust and purpose, and clear standards of excellence. This informed blend of military leadership lessons and everyday application provides an actionable roadmap for all readers looking to change or build a culture that will accomplish bigger things together.

“Reminding us of the essential needs of the people we lead and enriching his guidance with compelling and relatable real-life stories, Bob shows the power of love in building a rich culture, getting results, and changing lives,” said Steven C. Preston, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries International.

CEO and President of Oxford Finance, Alden Philbrick, offers similar praise for Roncska’s book as an executive must-read for leaders in any field: “'Navy Bob' Roncska has the rare and powerful combination of leadership in the crucible of naval operations and business. Nothing more intense and critical than commanding a nuclear sub to understand what true leadership requires. He has perfectly captured these lessons, perfectly offering his experiences for application by leaders in any industry."

Praised by elite leaders in government, business, and healthcare alike, “Beyond the Sea” is the premier leadership book that captures elite leadership experience, making it accessible and applicable for leaders everywhere who want to build high-functioning teams despite polarized and challenging times.

Dr. Kevin Accola, Executive Director of CardioThoracic Surgery at AdventHealth, declares “Beyond the Sea” “a must read for anyone in a leadership role. Captain “Navy Bob” Roncska illustrates love is foundational for successful leadership. His experiences can be utilized at the highest levels from championship athletic teams to Fortune 500 companies to healthcare organizations. This book is applicable for everyone seeking to strengthen their personal relationships and build high functioning teams during chaotic and rapidly changing times.”

“Beyond the Sea” is now available for preorder on BallastBooks.com. Ballast Books is a premier hybrid publisher, providing quality author support from editing to marketing.