FOLLOWING MOTHER’S DAY, COUNT ON MOTHERS ORGANIZATION WORKS TO ENGAGE MOMS IN SHAPING FEDERAL POLICIES

Nonpartisan Effort Focuses on Bringing Mothers Together and Highlighting the Impact of Federal Policies

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Mother’s Day festivities kicking off this month, Jennifer Bransford, founder of the nonpartisan organization Count on Mothers, remains steadfast in her mission to bolster the experiences of mothers and elevate their voices in national conversations year-round. Her strategy? Harnessing the power of motherhood narratives through surveys and transforming these insights into tangible recommendations for media outlets and policymakers.

“Count on Mothers emerged from a profound realization – the absence of a platform where mothers, especially those feeling marginalized, could truly be heard,” said Jennifer Bransford, the organization’s passionate founder. “In just twelve months since our inception, our findings have already sparked meaningful change in several legislative processes, including in the “Protecting Kids on Social Media Act,” (S.1291) which has been updated since our input and is now called, “Kids Off Social Media Act.” It has bipartisan support and was re-introduced on April 30th. But we’re only scratching the surface”

In one year, Count on Mothers has conducted 12 quantitative and 3 qualitative studies, pioneering the first comprehensive database of mothers’ perspectives across the board. These findings have not only circulated through 12 reports to Committee members, co-sponsors, and working groups but have also been formally presented during hearings on Paid Leave and Social Media. Notably, the organization’s contributions were submitted in the record for the January 31 Senate Judiciary Hearing on Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis by Senator Blumenthal (D) and Senator Blackburn (R), and recognized on Senator Schatz’s (D) Congressional One-Pager, alongside esteemed research from Pew.

Each month, the organization zeroes in on a pressing issue. For instance, in February 2024, Count on Mothers delved into the House Bipartisan Paid Family Leave Working Group’s Legislative Framework eliciting feedback from 722 mothers across 48 states, spanning diverse political ideologies. After meticulous analysis, the aggregate data is channeled to the House Paid Family Leave Working Group, policymakers, and the wider public, illuminating the real-life experiences of mothers.

In January 2024, Count on Mothers scrutinized mothers’ perspectives on the “Secure the Border Act,” gathering insights from 785 mothers hailing from 47 states. Once again, the survey data underwent thorough examination, with the findings disseminated to Congressional legislators, offering invaluable insights into mothers’ stances on the bill and its underlying implications.

Since its inception in March 2023, Count on Mothers has embarked on numerous initiatives, including an examination of the “Childcare for Working Families Act” (S. 1354), the “FAMILY (Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act) Act” (S. 1714), and the “GOSAFE Act” (S. 3369), a bill seeking to address mass shootings. By consolidating and disseminating data to both the public and Congressional legislators, the organization endeavors to shape policy discussions surrounding children and families, with mothers serving as the driving force behind these vital conversations.

