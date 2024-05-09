Star Girlz Empowerment presents Laugh Therapy with Star Studded lineup of Comedians
Star Girlz Empower”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 1st, Star Girlz Empowerment will be hosting a night of laughter and empowerment at the Infinity Park Event Center. The event, titled "Laugh Therapy," will feature an all-star lineup of comedians including Joe Torry, Guy Torry, Kelly Kellz, Melanie Comarcho and many more.
The event aims to bring together women from all walks of life to celebrate and empower each other through the power of laughter. With a star-studded lineup of comedians, attendees can expect a night filled with side-splitting jokes and hilarious anecdotes. But beyond the laughter, the event also serves a greater purpose - to raise awareness and funds for women's empowerment initiatives.
Star Girlz Empowerment is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and uplifting women through mental health, education, mentorship, and community outreach. The organization's founder, Shalonda Palmer, believes that laughter is not only the best medicine but also a powerful tool for bringing people together and creating positive change.
"We are thrilled to bring Laugh Therapy to the Infinity Park Event Center and showcase some of
the most talented comedians in the industry. But more importantly, we hope to use this event as a platform to raise awareness and support for our mission of mentoring empowering and ultimately transforming the lives of women," says Palmer.
Tickets for Laugh Therapy are now available for purchase on the Star Girlz Empowerment website. Don't miss this opportunity to laugh, connect, and make a difference in the lives of women. Join Star Girlz Empowerment on Saturday, June 1st at the Infinity Park Event Center for a night of laughter and empowerment.
For press inquiries or sponsorship opportunities please contact Shalonda Palmer at: empowerme@stargirlzempower.org
