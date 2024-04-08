Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,724 in the last 365 days.

Beggar's Banquet performing live at Salernos Hodgkins April 19th

Beggar's Banquet

Salernos Hodgkins Event Flyer

Salernos Hodgkins

Mobbed Up Records Logo

HHQ Urban Magazine Logo

24/7 Board Up Logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to rock and roll with Beggars Banquet at Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar on April 19th, 2024. The iconic band will be performing an evening of real, classic rock and roll at the popular venue located at 9301 W 63rd St. in Hodgkins, IL.

Beggars Banquet, known for their electrifying performances and timeless music, will be bringing their signature sound to Hodgkins for one night only. Fans can expect to hear all their favorite hits, including "Satisfaction," "Paint It Black," and "Gimme Shelter." This is a show that rock and roll enthusiasts won't want to miss.

Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar is the perfect venue for Beggars Banquet to showcase their talent. With a spacious stage, state-of-the-art sound system, and delicious food and drinks, it's the ultimate spot for a night of live music. The venue's location in Hodgkins, IL also makes it easily accessible for fans from all over the Chicago area.

Beggars Banquet concert at Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar will be a free event. Fans are encouraged to come early as this is expected to be a crowd packer. Don't miss your chance to experience a night of real, classic rock and roll with Beggars Banquet at Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar on April 19th, 2024. For more information visit http://salernopizza.com/hodgkins or call 708-354-0099

Don't miss this exciting event in Chicago, IL on April 19th, 2024. Beggars Banquet will be bringing their high-energy performance and classic rock hits to Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar for a night that will be remembered for years to come. Get ready to rock!

Follow Salernos Hodgkins on Facebook and Instagram:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SalernosPizzeria
IG: https://www.instagram.com/salernoshodgkins/

Antonio Merritt
HHQ Urban Media
+1 262-895-5205
hhqurbanmagazine@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Beggar's Banquet performing live at Salernos Hodgkins April 19th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more