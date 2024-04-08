Beggar's Banquet performing live at Salernos Hodgkins April 19th
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to rock and roll with Beggars Banquet at Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar on April 19th, 2024. The iconic band will be performing an evening of real, classic rock and roll at the popular venue located at 9301 W 63rd St. in Hodgkins, IL.
Beggars Banquet, known for their electrifying performances and timeless music, will be bringing their signature sound to Hodgkins for one night only. Fans can expect to hear all their favorite hits, including "Satisfaction," "Paint It Black," and "Gimme Shelter." This is a show that rock and roll enthusiasts won't want to miss.
Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar is the perfect venue for Beggars Banquet to showcase their talent. With a spacious stage, state-of-the-art sound system, and delicious food and drinks, it's the ultimate spot for a night of live music. The venue's location in Hodgkins, IL also makes it easily accessible for fans from all over the Chicago area.
Beggars Banquet concert at Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar will be a free event. Fans are encouraged to come early as this is expected to be a crowd packer. Don't miss your chance to experience a night of real, classic rock and roll with Beggars Banquet at Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar on April 19th, 2024. For more information visit http://salernopizza.com/hodgkins or call 708-354-0099
Don't miss this exciting event in Chicago, IL on April 19th, 2024. Beggars Banquet will be bringing their high-energy performance and classic rock hits to Salernos Pizzeria & Sports Bar for a night that will be remembered for years to come. Get ready to rock!
