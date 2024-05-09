An Evening Under the Starz Award Banquet to Celebrate Personal Development with Keynote Speaker Vivica A Fox
Mentoring! Empowering! Transforming!”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, Colorado - On June 2nd, 2024, the Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum will be hosting the highly anticipated An Evening Under the STARZ Award Banquet. This event, organized by Star Girlz Empowerment, is a participant-led award show that aims to showcase the progress and successes of their STARZ to the community, parents, funders, and partners.
Star Girlz Empowerment is a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to young individuals from underprivileged backgrounds. Through various programs and initiatives, they empower these individuals to reach their full potential and become successful members of society. The Evening Under the STARZ Award Banquet is a celebration of their hard work and achievements, as well as a platform to inspire others to do the same.
This year's purple carpet event promises to be a memorable one with the presence of Actress & Producer Vivica A Fox as the keynote speaker. Fox, known for her roles in popular movies and TV shows such as Independence Day, Kill Bill, and Empire, is also a strong advocate for personal development and empowerment. Her speech is expected to motivate and inspire the STARZ participants and guests alike.
The Evening Under the STARZ Award Banquet is not just a celebration, but also an opportunity for the community to come together and support a worthy cause. The event will feature a fundraiser, and a dinner reception. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Star Girlz Empowerment's programs and initiatives.
Star Girlz Empowerment invites everyone to join them for this special evening celebrating 10 years of personal development and empowerment. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase now. For more information about the Star Girlz Empowerment and their programs, please visit their website at www.stargirlzempower.org.
