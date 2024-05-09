Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Five-Vehicle Crash In Dorchester County

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Dorchester County.  

Shortly after 7 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of westbound U.S. Route 50 at Malkus Bridge for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford pickup was traveling west on U.S. Route 50 when for unknown reasons, struck a tractor-trailer that had become disabled in the roadway, causing the Ford to enter the travel lanes where it was subsequently struck by oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Ford was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment of their injuries. One other person was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Medical Center at Easton in Easton, Maryland for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

U.S. Route 50 was closed for more than 3 hours for the crash investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

