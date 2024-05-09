2024 Progressive Keys to Progress Applications are Now Open

Since the start of Progressive’s Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway program in 2013, Progressive has given considerable time and resources to provide more than 1,000 veterans with reliable transportation so they can get back on the road and move forward in life. The program has also provided vehicles to veteran-affiliated organizations dedicated to military-focused community outreach.

The program’s main event is a one-day giveaway held at Progressive offices and affiliated locations across the United States. We will be holding our 12th annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway event on November 14, 2024, with the goal of gifting vehicles to recipients in all 50 states, giving away an estimated total of 50-100 vehicles to veterans and their families as well as some active-duty members, Gold Star spouses/domestic partners, veteran-owned businesses and non-profit organizations.

On this special day, Progressive–together with business affiliates and several military and charity organizations–will present the vehicles to the recipients.

Progressive works with military and charity organizations to find recipients in need of a vehicle and gather their stories. Vehicles are donated to recipients through a non-profit organization.

As a company, we see the need in our communities to provide support to military men, women and/or their surviving spouses/domestic partners who may be facing tough circumstances in life – from difficult personal and family health needs to excessive rent burdens, unemployment and even homelessness. One of Progressive’s Core Values is the Golden Rule. This Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is a wonderful way to put that into action, extending the principle to people who have given so much for their country.

The events have been a remarkable success, attracting the attention of the media and communities across the country. We want to provide at least one recipient per event location with a vehicle. We plan to hold the events on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at most locations, so please mark this date on calendars now!

Completed applications and all supporting documentation should be submitted by Sponsors between Monday, April 1, 2024, and Friday, August 2, 2024. Below is the eligibility criteria.

To be eligible to enter, an applicant must meet all of the following criteria at the time their application is submitted:

Fall into one (1) of the following categories and provide the listed supporting documentation: Military veteran Active-duty E-4 or lower Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) showing pay grade Spouse of an Active-duty E-4 or lower military member who is overseas LES showing pay grade and valid marriage certificate Gold Star status Form DD1300 or DIC eligibility letter

Household annual income must be below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines table issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. Guidelines for 2024 are Household Size 1 - $37,650.00 Household Size 1 - $51,100.00 Household Size 3 - $64,550.00 Household Size 4 -$78,000.00 Household Size 5 - $91,450.00

Have a clean driving record - no major infractions in the past seven years. “Major infractions” may include, but are not limited to, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances, driving with a suspended, revoked, or invalid license, and reckless driving.

Does not own a vehicle or is able to demonstrate an existing hardship with current vehicle.

Be able to provide their most recent federal income tax filing or current benefit statement.

Be able to pass a background check of entire adult life span, which will include, but is not limited to, any criminal activity.

Be at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their state of residence (which is nineteen [19] for residents of Alabama and Nebraska).

Be a legal resident of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia).

May not be any of the following: A previous recipient of a vehicle through the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program A current employee of Progressive Casualty Insurance Company or any of its affiliate companies A household member or immediate family member (e.g., spouse or dependent child, regardless of where they reside) of a Progressive employee An employee of any Keys to Progress affiliate



Please note: The recipient must have a valid driver’s license and obtain and maintain legally required insurance coverage prior to receiving a vehicle. Recipients are responsible for applicable taxes and fees. Proof of such documentation may be requested.

Once complete, please return completed application and all supporting documents to your Sponsor for submission.