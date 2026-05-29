North Dakota Vietnam Veterans of America to Hold State Meeting & Community Picnic on July 18
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) North Dakota chapters will gather in Mayville on Saturday, July 18, 2026, for the annual State Meeting & Picnic, bringing together veterans, families, and community supporters for a full day of connection and activities. The event will take place at the Island Park Picnic Shelter from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The day begins with the Chapter 374 Meeting at 9 a.m., followed by the North Dakota State Meeting at 10 a.m. Attendees will be welcomed with Soholt Bakery donuts and coffee during the morning sessions.
At 12:30 p.m., guests will gather for a community cookout meal, with music provided by Lute Simley. The afternoon will feature a silent auction and the Chapter 374 Cash Drawing Raffle, beginning at 3 p.m. Donated items for the silent auction may be dropped off at the shelter before 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
Visitors traveling to Mayville will have several lodging options, including Hometown Inn, 2 Oaks Inn B&B, Willowwood Campground, and the Hytte Hideout Cabin Airbnb.
Organizers encourage attendees to RSVP by July 10, 2026.
Event Contacts:
Cheryl Conway — 541‑840‑9973 • cacmadcat@aol.com
Penny Hanson — 701‑740‑9476 • pbsorts@yahoo.com
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