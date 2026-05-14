Hoeven Working With VA to Advance Second North Dakota Veterans Home

WASHINGTON – At a Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee hearing on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Fiscal Year 2027 budget request, Senator John Hoeven secured support from VA Secretary Doug Collins to expand long-term care access for veterans, including planning for a second veterans home in northwestern North Dakota. Hoeven also recently spoke with Governor Kelly Armstrong, who expressed support for moving forward with a second veterans home to expand long-term care access for veterans in the region.

“We do have a veterans home in the southeast part of the state, but in the northwest part of the state, we don’t,” said Hoeven. “We are now working with the VA on an assessment and to look at another veterans’ home in that part of the state… we’ve embarked on the study that’s required, the needs assessment, but would want your help and support.”

“I agree…our aging population is going to need this,” said Secretary Collins. “One of the reasons your nursing homes don’t take VA patients is because we require a double inspection process ….We’ve got to get away from that.”

During the hearing, Hoeven also thanked Secretary Collins and VA leadership for their responsiveness and efforts to ensure veterans receive the care, benefits, and recognition they have earned, including progress on the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery Veterans Memorial Center and expansion of VA facilities nationwide. Secretary Collins noted that the VA has opened 34 new facilities over the past year and emphasized the department’s commitment to improving care and access for veterans.

Hoeven has consistently worked to improve access to long-term care services for veterans in rural areas, to include removing duplicative regulations for nursing homes seeking to partner with the VA. The senator is now working with the VA and state partners, including recent discussions with Governor Armstrong, to complete the required needs assessment for a potential second veterans home.

-###-