North Dakota Veterans Home Foundation Announces Annual Golf Tournament to Support Resident Programs
The North Dakota Veterans Home Foundation, Inc. has announced the return of its annual golf tournament, scheduled for June 5, 2026, at the Maple River Golf Club. The event serves as one of the Foundation’s key fundraisers, helping build a permanent endowment dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home.
The tournament brings together veterans, community members, and local businesses for a day of golf and philanthropy. Funds raised support programs, activities, and amenities that go beyond basic care—initiatives designed to enrich daily life for the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Sponsorship Opportunities Announced
Organizers have opened several sponsorship levels for businesses and individuals wishing to support the cause:
- Standard Hole Sponsor – $150
- Honor Hole Sponsor – $500 (four available)
- Beverage Sponsor – $1,000 (two available)
- Main Tournament Sponsor – $2,000 (one available)
Each sponsorship level provides visibility during the event and contributes directly to the Foundation’s long‑term mission.
Community Participation Encouraged
The Foundation encourages golfers of all skill levels to participate. In addition to golfing, individuals may contribute through sponsorships or direct donations.
Those interested in registering or learning more about sponsorship opportunities can contact Chris Eland at tahoe60@gmail.com or 701‑866‑8279.
Silent Auction Returns
In addition to the tournament, the Foundation is hosting a silent auction, inviting community members to donate items that will help boost fundraising efforts. Organizers emphasize that contributions of all sizes make a difference.
Popular donation categories include:
- Home‑made baked goods such as pies, bars, cookies, and desserts
- Beverages, including wine or specialty items
- Automotive‑related vouchers like oil changes, car washes, or fuel cards
- Grocery store gift cards
- Home‑canned goods such as pickles, beets, salsa, jellies, and fudge
- Tickets for hotel stays, concerts, local shows, or entertainment events
- Golf‑related items including clubs, bags, green fees, tees, and balls
- Any other items community members wish to contribute
Donations can be arranged by contacting Chris Feland at 701‑866‑8279 or felandgood@gmail.com.
The Foundation expects another successful year as it continues its mission to support the residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home through sustained, community‑driven funding.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.