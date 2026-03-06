North Dakota Veterans Home Foundation Announces Annual Golf Tournament to Support Resident Programs

The North Dakota Veterans Home Foundation, Inc. has announced the return of its annual golf tournament, scheduled for June 5, 2026, at the Maple River Golf Club. The event serves as one of the Foundation’s key fundraisers, helping build a permanent endowment dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home.

The tournament brings together veterans, community members, and local businesses for a day of golf and philanthropy. Funds raised support programs, activities, and amenities that go beyond basic care—initiatives designed to enrich daily life for the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Sponsorship Opportunities Announced

Organizers have opened several sponsorship levels for businesses and individuals wishing to support the cause:

Standard Hole Sponsor – $150

Honor Hole Sponsor – $500 (four available)

(four available) Beverage Sponsor – $1,000 (two available)

(two available) Main Tournament Sponsor – $2,000 (one available)

Each sponsorship level provides visibility during the event and contributes directly to the Foundation’s long‑term mission.

Community Participation Encouraged

The Foundation encourages golfers of all skill levels to participate. In addition to golfing, individuals may contribute through sponsorships or direct donations.

Those interested in registering or learning more about sponsorship opportunities can contact Chris Eland at tahoe60@gmail.com or 701‑866‑8279.

Silent Auction Returns

In addition to the tournament, the Foundation is hosting a silent auction, inviting community members to donate items that will help boost fundraising efforts. Organizers emphasize that contributions of all sizes make a difference.

Popular donation categories include:

Home‑made baked goods such as pies, bars, cookies, and desserts

Beverages, including wine or specialty items

Automotive‑related vouchers like oil changes, car washes, or fuel cards

Grocery store gift cards

Home‑canned goods such as pickles, beets, salsa, jellies, and fudge

Tickets for hotel stays, concerts, local shows, or entertainment events

Golf‑related items including clubs, bags, green fees, tees, and balls

Any other items community members wish to contribute

Donations can be arranged by contacting Chris Feland at 701‑866‑8279 or felandgood@gmail.com.

The Foundation expects another successful year as it continues its mission to support the residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home through sustained, community‑driven funding.