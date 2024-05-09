Rutland Barracks / SBI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4002792

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 9, 2024 / 0908 hours

STREET: US RT 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Medway Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy, cool.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, wet.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Denise J. Hill

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center, then University of Vermont Medical Center.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 9, 2024, at approximately 0908 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on US RT 4, in the Town of Mendon. Initial investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Hill) was operating Vehicle #1 travelling eastbound on US RT 4 in Mendon when she drove off the south side of the roadway into an embankment.

Hill was transporting four juvenile passengers ages 3, 7, 9, and 11. Hill, along with all four passengers, were transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.

The investigation into the cause of this crash is ongoing, and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint is pending.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance Service and the Rutland City Fire Department. VSP thanks everyone who stopped and rendered aid to the crash victims prior to emergency service arrival.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A