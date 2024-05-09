Rutland Barracks / SBI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B4002792
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 9, 2024 / 0908 hours
STREET: US RT 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Medway Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy, cool.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, wet.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Denise J. Hill
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center, then University of Vermont Medical Center.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 9, 2024, at approximately 0908 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on US RT 4, in the Town of Mendon. Initial investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Hill) was operating Vehicle #1 travelling eastbound on US RT 4 in Mendon when she drove off the south side of the roadway into an embankment.
Hill was transporting four juvenile passengers ages 3, 7, 9, and 11. Hill, along with all four passengers, were transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.
The investigation into the cause of this crash is ongoing, and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint is pending.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Regional Ambulance Service and the Rutland City Fire Department. VSP thanks everyone who stopped and rendered aid to the crash victims prior to emergency service arrival.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A