SABESP ANNOUNCES 1Q24 RESULTS

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world, announces today its first quarter of 2024 results.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 2,428.8 million in 1Q24, up by R$ 393.8 million (+19.4%) over the R$ 2,035.0 million reported in 1Q23. Consequently, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 37.0% compared to 35.7% in 1Q23, and the adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding construction revenue) reached 46.5% compared to the 45.0% reported in 1Q23.

Excluding the effects of the agreement with AAPS (Sabesp’s Association of Retirees and Pensioners), adjusted EBITDA was R$ 2,591.2 million in 1Q24, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.5%.

Net income came to R$ 823.3 million in 1Q24, up by R$ 76.1 million (+10.2%) over the R$ 747.2 million recorded in 1Q23.

Excluding the agreement with AAPS, net income totaled R$ 985.7 million in 1Q24.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br/en/

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

