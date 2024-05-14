A DECADE OF SUPPORT FROM THE CARLS FOUNDATION CULMINATES IN ESTABLISHMENT OF ENDOWMENT FUND FOR NEW DAY FOUNDATION
New Day Foundation for Families is a Michigan cancer support organization that provides financial and emotional resources to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes.
Challenge grant recognizes critical role of cancer support services provided by New Day Foundation for Families
The Carls Foundation continues to support New Day because they consistently demonstrate impact and growth. No parent or child should lose their battle with cancer because of financial instability.”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a decade, The Carls Foundation has been a valued partner of New Day Foundation for Families, supporting the growing nonprofit’s mission to provide financial assistance and emotional support for parents and children who are facing cancer. Today, The Carls Foundation is taking a major step to invest in the future of New Day through a $250K gift for endowment presented in the form of a challenge grant met by additional donors.
“The Carls Foundation decision to support our endowment is an act of generosity that will lead to a sustainable future for New Day,” said Gina Kell Spehn, co-founder and president of New Day. “Our goal is to grow this gift into a $25 million endowment that will provide reliable cancer support to families for generations to come. It’s important because the resources we provide are vital to successful cancer outcomes.”
“The Carls Foundation continues to support New Day because they consistently demonstrate impact and growth,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Stieg. “No parent or child should lose their battle with cancer because of financial instability. We’re pleased to support New Day’s work to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes.”
The ideal model for cancer care and health equity requires a three-pronged approach. Diagnostics and medical treatment are vital, but for thousands of patients, outcomes depend on having financial and emotional support. Research shows that nearly one in three families are unable to meet their own basic needs while a child is in treatment, and people are twice as likely to die of cancer if they have financial distress.
When financial toxicity destabilizes a family during cancer treatment, New Day provides practical resources to give every family the same opportunity to reach remission. For the most vulnerable Michigan cancer patients and families, this means they have housing, reliable transportation, homes with heat, electricity, and running water, and healthy food on the table. Additionally, families have someone they can trust when facing the fear and anxiety that comes with their diagnosis. Patients are referred through one of New Day’s 100+ hospital partners across the state.
ABOUT NEW DAY FOUNDATION FOR FAMILIES
New Day Foundation for Families is a cancer support organization that provides financial and emotional resources to Michigan families facing cancer. New Day pays critical living expenses (direct to creditors) and offers professional counseling and grocery support to help patients maintain medical compliance and improve quality of life. The Rochester Hills, Mich. organization has served more than 10,000 people since its inception in 2007. It is recognized as a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.
Why New Day Matters