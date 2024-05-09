Alexandria's Premier Employment Law Practice, The Spiggle Law Firm, to Offer 2nd Round of Free Pro Bono Services
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Spiggle Law Firm is spreading the word about its upcoming event, Pro Bono Day, offering complimentary in-person legal consultations provided by its experienced attorneys. The event is set for June 1st, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST at 3601 Eisenhower Ave Suite 425, Alexandria, VA 22304. This is Spiggle Law’s second Pro Bono Day, following the successful inaugural Free Pro Bono Day in October 2023.
The Spiggle team possesses a deep understanding of the intricacies surrounding legal matters and values the significance of readily available, high-quality legal guidance. Pro Bono Day aims to engage with the community and provide essential legal assistance. This day-long event allows individuals to walk into the office for a free consultation on matters including, but not limited to, employment law, workplace discrimination, harassment, federal security clearances, commercial litigation, and criminal defense.
People in need of legal services are invited to step into our office for a personalized consultation with an attorney of their choice, completely complimentary. Our expert team is available to address a wide spectrum of legal matters, including but not limited to employment law, workplace discrimination, harassment, family law, and more. For optimal consultation experience, scheduling ahead of time is encouraged, ensuring dedicated time with the appropriate attorney to address specific concerns.
Heidi Powell, Firm Administrator at The Spiggle Law Firm, says, "The commitment to offering quality legal guidance goes beyond regular client engagements. We believe that everyone should have access to legal counsel, and Pro Bono Day represents that outreach to the community."
For those interested in legal insights and advice from seasoned professionals attend Pro Bono Day at The Spiggle Law Firm. More details about The Spiggle Law Firm and Pro Bono Day can be found at www.spigglelaw.com/probonoday.
About The Spiggle Law Firm
The Spiggle Law Firm is recognized as a leading and rapidly growing law firm in the DMV. It specializes in employment law, workplace discrimination, and federal sector employment law and prides itself on advocating for employees in the workplace, including matters related to discrimination, wrongful termination, and workplace harassment. With a team of experienced attorneys, The Spiggle Law Firm is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation and achieving outstanding results for its clients.
