Lottery Sends More Than $9.7 Million to State

April transfer brings Education Enhancement Fund to $26.5 million

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery’s April transfer of $9,747,042.30 – all of it earmarked for the state’s Education Enhancement fund – brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2024 to the state to $106,583,530.01.

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in net proceeds in each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges, with any proceeds more than $80 million going to the Education Enhancement Fund. With the February transfer, the Lottery topped the $80 million mark.

The Education Enhancement fund, which also receives other state money, is used for early learning collaboratives, early learning collaborative coaches, math coaches, the Teacher Supply Fund, upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System and career and technical education grants.

The Education Enhancement Fund will continue to receive the entirety of the Lottery transfer to the state through the June transfer. So far for the current fiscal year, the fund has received a total of $26,583,530.01.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

###