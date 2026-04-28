Wheel of Fortune Scratch-Off Games Spin into Mississippi 

New Games Bring New Bonus Promotion and a Chance to Win a Trip to Los Angeles

JACKSON, MISS. – Get ready to spin big this May as the Mississippi Lottery launches three new Wheel of Fortune® scratch-off games by Tuesday, May 5. With exciting play action, multipliers and top prizes up to $200,000, these games bring the iconic game show experience straight to Mississippi players.

Even better, the fun doesn’t stop at the scratch. Players can enter eligible non-winning tickets into the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance portal for a shot at more than $250,000 in cash prizes plus the chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for a once-in-a-lifetime Wheel of Fortune “Real Wheel” experience, including attendance at a live show taping.

Here’s a look at the games spinning into stores:

$2 – Wheel of Fortune

This ticket offers a top prize of $25,000 and fast-paced fun. Scratch off a stack of cash symbol to instantly win the prize shown, or a 2X symbol to double your winnings.

$5 – Wheel of Fortune

With top prizes of $100,000, this game turns up the excitement. Players can scratch off a stack of cash symbol to win instantly or a 5X symbol to multiply the prize by five.

$10 – Wheel of Fortune

The $10 game delivers bigger thrills with top prizes of $200,000. Scratch off a stack of cash symbol for an instant win, or find a 5X or 10X symbol to multiply prizes and boost winnings even higher.

Players can enter eligible non-winning tickets through the Mississippi Lottery Official app or online at mslottery.com for their chance to win cash prizes and the ultimate Wheel of Fortune getaway.

4.28.26