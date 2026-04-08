Lottery Tops $3 Billion in Sales, Delivers More Than $790 Million Back to State 

Fiscal Year 2026 Total Transfer Nears $100 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Fueled by strong player support across the state, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has officially surpassed $3 billion in total sales since sales began on November 25, 2019, marking a major milestone while continuing to deliver significant returns for Mississippi. In March alone, the Lottery generated $10,435,751.39 for the state, pushing fiscal year-to-date contributions to $98,658,571.90 and bringing total returns to $790,442,341.44 since its launch in November 2019.

These milestones underscore the Lottery’s continued role as a reliable source of funding for Mississippi, supporting road and bridge improvements through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, as well as education funding through the Education Enhancement Fund.

“Crossing the $3 billion mark in sales while approaching $800 million back to the state is a significant achievement for the lottery,” said Jeff Hewitt, Mississippi Lottery Corporation President. “This success is driven by our players, retailers, employees and leadership, and every dollar generated helps strengthen communities across our state.”

The Mississippi Lottery continues to offer a diverse portfolio of draw-style and scratch-off games, giving players exciting opportunities to win while contributing to the state’s long-term growth.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $9.1 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $21.22 million with an estimated cash value of $9.54 million Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $110 million with an estimated cash value of $49.2 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $310 thousand.

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