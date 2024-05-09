6 ways to help children in foster care
Phoenix, AZ (May, 2024)-
May is National Foster Care Month.
"During this month, we honor the selfless dedication of kinship and foster parents who open their hearts and homes to children in need,” said David Lujan, DCS Chief Cabinet Officer. “Your compassion, and unwavering support create a brighter future for every child you care for. We thank you for being beacons of hope and love in our communities."
In honor of the occasion, the Department of Child Safety would like to remind Arizonans that everybody can play a pivotal role to enhance the lives of children experiencing foster care.
Here are six ways you can help a child; not only in May, but throughout the year:
- Become a foster parent. The need for safe and loving homes for children in foster care is constant. You can find out what steps you need to take to be a foster parent here.
- Mentorship: Mentoring a child in care can have a profound and lasting impact on their lives. If you would like more information on mentoring a foster child, email [email protected].
- Volunteer to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA): CASA’s are appointed by a judge to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. You can learn about becoming a CASA here.
- Fundraisers: Launching a fundraiser for children in care is a great way to get the community involved to assist with school supplies, scholarships, or toys for the holidays. If you would like to hold a fundraiser, email [email protected].
- Financial contributions: Donating money to DCS’s partner organizations offers a direct way for you to benefit foster families and children in care. To learn how, email [email protected].
- Donate a material good: Kinship and foster families are often in need of cribs, beds, and clothes. Individuals can donate these items to one of DCS’s partner agencies. For more information on how to donate, email [email protected].